Frost Advisory Early Thursday

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a *FROST ADVISORY* for early Thursday for all the Tennessee Valley. Make plans Wednesday to protect tender vegetation as temperatures dip into the lower to middle 30s early Thursday morning.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
133 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan-
Marshall-Jackson-DeKalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN-
Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield,
Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens,
Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab,
Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg,
Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs,
and Cowan
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
  formation.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
  Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
  left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

