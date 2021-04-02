Frigid mornings, cool afternoons continue through the Easter Holiday Weekend

Temperatures dropped into the upper 20s to low 30s Friday morning, and they will do it again on Saturday! That’s why a Freeze Warning is in effect through 9am Saturday morning.

Saturday morning lows will drop once again into the upper 20s to low 30s, but this time, the wind won’t be nearly as gusty. A calmer wind will be more favorable for frost crystals to form on sensitive flower buds and garden stems, so cover any plants that need protection through the overnight hours!

Plenty of sunshine will be in store Saturday afternoon, and the wind will gradually change direction and blow out of the southwest — this wind direction is favorable for a gentle warm up into the low to mid 60s in the afternoon.

Bundle up for Easter Sunrise!

Easter Sunrise services will be fair, chilly and dry. Sunrise on Sunday in Huntsville is 6:28 AM. Temperatures will be around 38ºF to 43ºF with a partly cloudy sky and a light wind.

A winter coat may be needed for any sunrise services taking place Easter Sunday, but the coat can be swapped for a light sweater by mid-morning!

As chilly as these temperatures will be for Easter morning, they are not the coldest temperatures on record for April 4! Morning lows dropped to the upper 20s as recently as 1985.

Comfortably warm Easter afternoon

If your Easter celebrations include enjoying a meal and an egg hunt in the afternoon, you are in store for a fantastic day. Sunshine and a light southwest breeze warm the Tennessee Valley into the upper 60s to low 70s, and the mild conditions will continue into Sunday evening.

Next week’s warm-up

There’s a nice warming trend ahead!

High pressure will slide over the Gulf South next week, opening the door for more warm and humid air to return to the Tennessee Valley.

Lows come up from the 30s/40s into the 50s by midweek, and daytime highs finally recover to the more ‘typical’ warmth of early Spring in Alabama and Tennessee: mid-70s with some days nearing 80ºF.

We are monitoring our next chance of rain and thunderstorms through the end of next week. Check The Weather Authority Forecast Discussion for updates.