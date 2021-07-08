Friday Outlook: Soggy morning commute possible, afternoon scattered storms

This forecast article written by intern Brylee Faith Brown and Meteorologist Christina Edwards.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms will sweep through the Tennessee Valley and impact the region starting with the morning commute.

It will be a warm and humid start Friday, with morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible from 4am through 11am. The heaviest of the rain will be near the Tennessee state line. Remember: Headlights need to be on during rain showers! These showers and storms are expected to move out by early afternoon.

Clouds will continue to build through the course of the day, through the heating of the afternoon. Areas experiencing sunshine will warm into the upper 80s.

Scattered downpours are likely to form during the heating of the day, mainly noon through 5pm. Some of these downpours may be heavy at times producing 1-2 inches of rain.

The greatest chance of rain lies along the northeast corner including counties bordering the Tennessee river. The western portion of the region contains a smaller chance of precipitation ranging from 30% to 50%.

Hot and humid conditions will continue through the rest of the weekend, with morning lows settling into the upper 60s/low 70s and afternoon highs climbing to the upper 80s/low 90s.

An isolated shower is possible Saturday, but the majority of the region will experience hot and dry conditions.

Sunday is a different story: A surface low will move through the Midwest, pulling more tropical air from the Gulf into the Tennessee Valley. The surface low will generate an atmospheric disturbance over the Southeast, which will spark widespread showers and storms over the Tennessee Valley.

Unfortunately, the chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue into next week with increasing temperatures.