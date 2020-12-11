Friday is dry, but the weekend looks wet at times

December’s chill finally gave us a break these past few days, but that break lasts only a short time! Temperatures soared to the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday afternoon; we’ll be short of that warmth on Friday with increasing clouds and a south-southwest wind, but it stays warmer-than-average (mid-50s being ‘average’) for two more days ahead of the next major cold front set to blow in on Sunday.







Friday starts chilly (in the 30s/40s) and ends up pleasantly mild; temperatures rise to the mid-60s by early afternoon even with more clouds in the sky. Clouds keep thickening Friday evening, and the first few areas of patchy, light rain could end up in The Shoals between 9 PM and midnight.

Weekend specifics

Yes, it’s going to rain this weekend.

No, it’s not going to rain all weekend long.

In fact, the best chance of rain Saturday happens in the morning. Rain moves out by midday Saturday leaving us dry through Saturday night and most of Sunday before showers creep in from the southwest again by Sunday evening.

That means outdoor events like Galaxy of Lights, Tinsel Trail, the Rocket City Christmas Spectacular at Toyota Field, and the Sippin’ Cider Festival in Downtown Athens should be dry and cool: no rain expected!

Rain comes back on Sunday, but it’s late in the day based on our view right now.

Timing is almost always the issue with right/wrong forecasts, but the current timeline keeps rain away until sunset Sunday at the earliest. That is subject to change, so we will keep you updated on any timing adjustments!

