Freezing Fog: again early Thursday

The National Weather Service in Birmingham issued a Freezing Fog Advisory for several counties in Central Alabama: Blount, Fayette, Lamar, Jefferson, Marion, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston.

Some counties in North Alabama could be added to that overnight!

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL 854 PM CST WED JAN 13 2021 ALZ001>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-141800- LAUDERDALE-COLBERT-FRANKLIN AL-LAWRENCE-LIMESTONE-MADISON-MORGAN- MARSHALL-JACKSON-DEKALB-CULLMAN-MOORE-LINCOLN-FRANKLIN TN- 854 PM CST WED JAN 13 2021 THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR NORTH ALABAMA AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE. .DAY ONE...TONIGHT... PATCHY FREEZING FOG WILL DEVELOP OVERNIGHT, ESPECIALLY NEAR AREA RIVERS AND LAKES. THIS FREEZING FOG COULD LEAD TO A FEW SLICK SPOTS ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.

The freezing fog early Wednesday was quite a sight, and it was a challenge for some drivers: slick roads in the thickest fog.

A weak upper-air disturbance brought some showers of rain, sleet and graupel (larger ice pellets) in Central and North Alabama Wednesday afternoon. It didn’t ‘accumulate’ to anything, but it did leave behind wet ground and cold air!

This disturbance moves away, the sky clears, and more patchy, dense fog develops. Temperatures dropping into the 24ºF-29ºF range mean more freezing fog early Thursday morning, so be aware of the chance that some roads could be slick where fog is thickest: especially near rivers, lakes, ponds and streams.





Thursday afternoon looks milder for a change! We’ll warm into the upper 50s ahead of a cold front. The southwest wind picks up to around 15-25 miles per hour as the front nears in the afternoon, and it shifts to the northwest as the front passes. Some light showers are possible Thursday evening through Friday morning as the colder air drains into the Tennessee Valley.

