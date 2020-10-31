Freeze Watch For North Alabama and Southern Tennessee Sunday Night

Another reinforcement of cold air will move in Sunday, and this one will have the chance to give a lot of us our first freeze of the season.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch due to the potential for sub-freezing temperatures that could damage or kill sensitive plants and crops. You should bring sensitive plants indoors or at least protect them from the cold Sunday night into Monday morning.

– Alex Puckett

