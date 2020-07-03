Fourth of July weekend looking hot, occasionally stormy

It’s going to be hot. (Afternoon highs in the 90s)
It’s going to be humid. (Pushing the heat index close to 100ºF)
There could be a few isolated storms on Saturday. (Hit/miss, but if you get hit, you’ll get some heavy rain.)
Sounds like a typical early July day in Alabama and Tennessee! Saturday looks like the drier of the two weekend days ahead of us; however, if you happen to be the the one spot getting a downpour, you’re going to get a lot of rain in a short time.
Sunday’s rain chance is higher, but we still don’t expect a total washout of a day!
-Jason
