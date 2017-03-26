Forecast Discussion

Friday, March 13, 2020

Soggy Friday Morning Commute, Cloudy and Cool Afternoon

Scattered showers are moving through north Alabama and south Tennessee this morning, and they will continue to push through the region through the late morning hours.

Grab the jacket before you head out the door! Sunrise temperatures will start off in the mid-60s, but they will fall throughout the day into the mid-50s by 3pm.

Rain will be over through 5pm Friday, but skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight into Saturday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s through sunrise Saturday, but a mix of sun and clouds will allow a warm up into the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, rain returns Saturday evening and continues through Sunday.

Rain chances remain through next week

I’m sure you’re tired of the rain. Unfortunately more is in the forecast through the weekend into next week. We aren’t expecting a ‘sunny sky’ for a long time!

Tennessee Valley Forecast

FRIDAY: Morning storms give way to mostly cloudy skies; breezy and cool. “High temperatures” in the 60s but occur in the morning; afternoon highs in the 50s. Wind: NNE 7-12.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a lingering rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Some showers possible. Wind: SE 3-9.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms at times. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds: SE 7-12 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. A few showers in the area. Lows in the 50s. Wind: NW 3-9.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and mild. Another day with a chance of some showers in the area. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: N 5-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and mild. A few rain showers possible. Lows in the 50s. Wind: N 5-10.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: SE 7-12.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind: SSE 7-12.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: SW 7-12.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. An isolated rain shower possible. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind: SW 7-12.