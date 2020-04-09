Focusing on Sunday: severe storms expected

A significant threat of severe storms including hail, very strong winds and some tornadoes develops on Easter Sunday

An intense springtime storm system swirling over the Pacific Coast Thursday night moves east on Friday and Saturday. Ahead of it, we’ll warm up and see the humidity increase around Alabama and Tennessee this weekend.

This is the kind of spring storm system that can really bring some nasty weather. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center already outlines a large part of the South for severe weather potential on Sunday; we believe that threat includes North Alabama and Southern Tennessee as well given the trends in guidance we have seen in the past few days.

What to Expect on Easter Sunday:

Rain and thunderstorms in the early morning will actually make it cooler and more stable over North Alabama and Tennessee for the first half of the day. Don’t let that fool you; things will change quickly by early afternoon.



This strong storm system drags warm, humid air north from the Gulf of Mexico fuels intense storms that will develop ahead of a cold front Sunday afternoon and evening.



– Tornadoes are possible

– Strong wind gusts over 60 mph are expected

– Hail larger than a quarter is possible

– Some flash flooding could occur with more than 2″ of rain on Sunday alone



The Storm Prediction Center says this about the threat:

[This environment] "will result in a very favorable environment for organized convection, including the potential for long-track supercells and a corresponding strong tornado risk. Very strong low/midlevel flow fields will also support widespread damaging wind potential."







What could change the threat?



There will be some cool, dry air over North Alabama, North Georgia and Tennessee early Sunday. This drier air will have a significant impact on the northern extent of the severe weather threat because when it rains into dry air, the air gets cooler. Cooler air is more stable: less fuel for storms.







To be fair, there’s not a single computer model solution that indicates the cooler air wins out; however, it can happen this way sometimes. If anything stops a major severe weather event, this will be it.

