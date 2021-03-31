Floodwaters slow to recede despite the sunshine

Sunshine is in the forecast for the next several days, and this is good news for troublesome spots that experience “nuisance flooding” well after the rain has stopped.
The Tennessee River and its tributaries will continue to “crest” through the weekend, but floodwaters are expected to recede through Easter Weekend.
In the meantime, if you see water on the road, do not attempt to walk or drive through it. The road may be washed out completely, causing a perilous situation for any drivers attempting to travel through the water. Turn around, don’t drown.
The rest of the forecast is available here in The Weather Authority’s forecast discussion.
