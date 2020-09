Moderate to heavy rain showers and thunderstorms will move through north Alabama late Wednesday night through Thursday evening, and some areas may receive a large amount of rain in a short amount of time.

As much as 4-5 inches of rainfall is possible over the next 24-48 hours in Franklin County, and 3-4 inches of rainfall is possible throughout Lawrence, Limestone, Morgan and Madison counties.

This amount of rain in a short amount of time will create flash flood conditions throughout the region. As a result, the National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flash Flood Watch, in effect through Thursday evening.





Below is additional information from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF ALABAMA AND SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN ALABAMA, COLBERT, CULLMAN, FRANKLIN AL, JACKSON, LAUDERDALE, LAWRENCE, LIMESTONE, MADISON, MARSHALL AND MORGAN. IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE, FRANKLIN TN, LINCOLN AND MOORE. * FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL ASSOCIATED WITH THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM BETA WILL IMPACT THE TENNESSEE VALLEY ON THURSDAY. EFFICIENT TROPICAL RAINFALL RATES WILL LIKELY OVERPOWER ABSORPTION RATES INTO THE GROUND, LEADING TO FLASH FLOODING ACROSS THE AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.