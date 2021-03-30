Flash Flood Watch: heavy storms, localized flooding expected

Rain & storms begin this evening, Flash Flood Watch in effect

Tuesday has been gorgeous. Tuesday night and Wednesday? Not quite as nice!

A batch of locally-heavy downpours with some occasional lightning moves into North Alabama and Southern Tennessee this evening. While the severe weather risk is very low, it’s not exactly zero. Storms this time of year often have a way of overachieving a bit, so we’ll be monitoring for any signs of severe weather tonight through Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville posted a Flash Flood Watch for North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee through Wednesday: up to 3″ of rain may cause/aggravate flooding problems.

Heavy rain and a few locally-heavy (possibly severe) thunderstorms rumble on through the night up until noon at the latest on Wednesday. Behind the rain, temperatures go the wrong way Wednesday! The daily ‘high’ happens in the morning, and temperatures end up in the 40s by mid-afternoon.

