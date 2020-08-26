Several Roads Closed & Trees Down In Franklin County Due To Flooding

Tropical Storm Marco made landfall Monday evening as a weak tropical storm near the mouth of the Mississippi River in Louisiana. The last advisory was issued at 4am Tuesday. The 'worst' weather Marco brought to the U.S. mainland was in Alabama, Florida and Georgia: heavy rain and severe storms hundreds of miles east of the center.

That area of heavy tropical thunderstorms moves north into the Tennessee Valley region on Tuesday. Rain will absolutely pour at times under the heavier storms, but it does not look like an "everybody gets it" kind of rain.