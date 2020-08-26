Several Roads Closed & Trees Down In Franklin County Due To Flooding

There is a *flash flood warning for Franklin and Lawrence Counties until 10:15am. Here is the bulletin from the National Weather Service:
Franklin AL AL- 811 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020 ...FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR SOUTH-CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTY... ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR FRANKLIN AL COUNTY... At 809 AM CDT, emergency management reported roads closed and trees downed from flash flooding in south-central Franklin County. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for south-central Franklin County. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Russellville, Red Bay, Phil Campbell, Belgreen, Vina, Hodges, Little Bear Creek Reservoir, Duketon, Dempsey, Rockwood, Cedar Creek Reservoir, Atwood, Isbell, Spruce Pine, Halltown and Tharptown. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && LAT...LON 3432 8817 3449 8815 3454 8779 3455 8760 3452 8759 3434 8767 3431 8775 FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC