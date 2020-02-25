Five years ago: one of North Alabama’s biggest snows!

Tuesday marks five years to the day since the last time Huntsville International measured more than 1.0″ of snowfall in a day – or an entire season for that matter.



That is one of the longest stretches of that kind on record:

1952 – 1957: (6 years) only a trace of snow two times, nothing measurable

2002 – 2007: (5 years) three traces, 0.9″ in 2003, 0.4″ in 2006

There was some incredible snowfall on February 25, 2015: a few spots getting close to one foot of snow in this one storm. Some communities had more than 30 inches of snow between the snowy winters of 2014 and 2015.

What was it like?

For snow-lovers, it was awesome. For snow-haters, it wasn’t too bad. Temperatures rose fairly quickly after the storm; the next day it was sunny and 44ºF, and a lot of the snow melted.

Snow possible again soon?

Yes, some snowflakes are coming. No, we don’t see our streak of years without at least an inch of snow ending anytime soon. A few snow showers might be just enough to coat the ground in some spotty areas around North Alabama and Southern Tennessee Wednesday evening; there’s also another chance of some flurries on Friday and Saturday (flurries and/or showers). None of those look heavy enough to bring more than a small fraction of an inch of snowfall at best.

Colder air for the rest of the week

It’s not going to be warm for long!



Tuesday is easily the warmest day of this week with a high in the low-60s. A strong cold front passes through Tuesday night, and much colder air blows in on Wednesday. Expect highs in the 40s/50s and lows in the 20s/30s from Wednesday through Saturday.

