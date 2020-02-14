First Dry Saturday Of 2020 Ahead

Can you believe we haven’t had a dry Saturday this year? Maybe because it seems like it won’t stop raining. Now we get a break! No rain on Valentine’s Day and our stretch of wet Saturday’s ends this weekend. Here is how it looks on the January and February calendars.



We’ve had rain every Saturday in 2020.



We’ve had our ups and downs with the tornado at Brindlee Mountain January 11 with snow last Saturday over east Alabama and parts of southern middle Tennessee. Some of the higher terrain getting two inches last Saturday. Here is a look at each Saturday’s rain totals.

Six Saturday In A Row With Measurable Rainfall

Highs on Saturday reach the middle 50s. Not only will it be sunny, but the temperatures recover nicely for the afternoon. Enjoy it because rain chances are up again next week adding to the seven inches plus at Huntsville International Airport for February.



Enjoy a pleasant Saturday



Only isolated showers Sunday with a greater chance of rain next week. At this time, it looks like scattered showers and possible storms opposed to strong to severe storms. Enjoy the nice stretch because we know more rain returns next week. We could see another 1″-2″ by then.



Rain chances up next week!