Fewer storms, hotter for Thursday and Friday

Twenty-three of the past forty-five days featured rain in Huntsville. Some had it on even more days than that! More daily downpours show up in the forecast, but the odds of you being on the receiving end drop for the next few days: not zero chance, just fewer storms over-all leaving more of us dry through Friday.

Some spotty storms hang around this evening; they are driven by daytime heating, so expect clearing after sunset.

Wednesday evening’s outlook is for fewer downpours but more thick, sticky humidity!

Temperatures drop off from highs in the 80s toward the upper 60s and low-70s early Thursday; patchy fog develops in some of the usual foggy spots.

Thursday sets up to be a hot, humid day, and the chance of rain is minimal: only a few little spotty showers or storms. How hot are we talking here? Average heat for July 15th is around 91-92°F in Huntsville; while the thermometer may come up a little short of that, the humidity makes it feel worse! Thursday’s peak heat index ends up around 94-96°F with just enough of a breeze to notice.

Friday and the weekend

Rain chances stay low (typical summertime risk of a brief, out-of-nowhere shower) on Friday, but storms ramp up again this weekend as a cool front moves in from the north.

Scattered storms become a little more common again Friday, and they increase even more Saturday: still no all-day, everybody-gets-it rain until Sunday and Monday, though!

The heat responds first to the lack of rain Friday and Saturday (upper 80s/lower 90s with a heat index in the 95-100°F range), but it also responds to more clouds and better rain coverage from Sunday into Monday! Some of us may not make it out of the 70s both days depending on the timing of downpours in your specific area; the majority of us at least get low-80s on Sunday and Monday, but some lucky communities will get a serious air conditioner break for a couple of days.

