Feeling more like Summer this week!

Clear skies and a calm wind are making for a fantastic start to the new work week!

Monday will start off cool and clear as morning lows settle into the 40s, but afternoon temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s to low 80s.

The Tennessee Valley has been relatively lucky lately with temperatures holding in the 60s and 70s for the majority of April, but as we finish out the final week of this month and turn the calendar to May, it will quickly start to feel like summer!

Temperatures trend up as we head into the first half of the work-week. We climb into the 80s Monday through Wednesday.

Slow-moving rain system approaches late this week

We stay dry through Wednesday, but showers and storms become likely again by Thursday.

A slow-moving low pressure system will pull a stationary front across the Mississippi River Valley through mid-week, but it will take until Thursday and Friday for the front to arrive in the Tennessee Valley.

Some showers and thunderstorms are to be expected, but as of this writing, severe weather is not expected for North Alabama this week. However, rainfall will be quite heavy, with some forecast models calling for 1-2″ of rain, with locally higher amounts if any thunderstorms linger over a location for a prolonged period of time.