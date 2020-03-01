February 2020 Recap: It rained 20 out of 29 days

The results are in, and the Tennessee Valley endured a very wet February that culminated in a “leap day” that featured one of the few dry, sunny days of this month.

Rain gauges at the Huntsville International Airport collected 10.42″ of rainfall this month, which is 5.58″ above average. February 2020 will land in the record books as the fourth wettest February on record for the Huntsville area.

As wet as it has been in February 2020, it came about 3″ short of the all time wettest month, February 2019.

That’s not to say that February 2020’s rainfall had no impacts on the Tennessee Valley. In fact, numerous areas around north Alabama and south Tennessee were affected by the heavy rain and flash flooding:

Ardmore overpass on US 31 at the AL/TN state line from Breena Miller #valleywx pic.twitter.com/DMruLLIbEd — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) February 6, 2020

NEW car just drove into #floodwaters in #Ardmore where AL 53/TN 7 is blocked at the bridge, which easily has 2 feet of water. This is why we say #TurnAroundDontDrown



Driver in the vehicle, first responder trying to help her from further danger #valleywx #alwx #tnwx @whnt pic.twitter.com/Td9hM3omHl — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) February 6, 2020

DITTO LANDING FLOODING: The entrance to Ditto Landing was flooded Monday morning. We're still expecting even more rain throughout the week, too. #valleywx pic.twitter.com/zvhYKBSF0b — WHNT News 19 (@whnt) February 10, 2020

And heavy rain continued to weaken road infrastructures around Highway 231 in Lacey’s Spring, causing a stretch of the highway to be closed indefinitely.