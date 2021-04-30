Fantastic start to the weekend, but rain returns on Sunday

A cold front has pushed through the Tennessee Valley, and drier air is traveling back into the region. As a result, clouds are thinning out and the air will be less sticky for Friday afternoon!

Expect a nice day: lots of sunshine, a mostly clear sky, and a fresh north breeze in the 10 to 15 MPH range for most of the day. Temperatures reach the mid-70s in the afternoon, and it gets comfortably cool in the evening thanks to the lower humidity.

Friday night into Saturday morning will feel rather cool — if not downright chilly — as crisp, dry air settles over North Alabama and South Tennessee. The average low for May 1 is

Morning lows will dip into the upper 40s to low 50s before rebounding into the upper 70s/low 80s through Saturday afternoon.

Stretch of wet weather setting up Sunday through next week

Humidity will return Saturday night, and by Sunday morning, clouds will stream back into North Alabama and South Tennessee as rain and storms develop over the Southeast.

A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible after 1pm Sunday, but the heaviest rain will likely arrive Sunday night and continue to become more widespread through Monday and Tuesday.

We don’t anticipate rain to fall every hour of every day for the first week of May, but rainfall totals will add up through the middle of the week. As much as 1″-2″ of rainfall is expected, with potentially wet weather in the forecast through Mother’s Day Weekend.