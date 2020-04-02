Enjoy This Dry Start To April

Nice To See Dry Weather To Begin A New Month!

We can count on one hand on how many times we’ve had at least three dry days in a row in 2020. We can add another! I went ahead and added another “X” to the calendar for Friday as we start April dry! There is no rain for now with pleasant temperatures!

2020 has been one of the wettest on record with several spots seeing over 30″ of rain. We’ve had 56 days of measurable rain at Huntsville International this year with over half of our yearly total and it’s only April. For the year, we typically see just over 54″.

Enjoy mainly dry air through the weekend as rain and storms return next week. April continues our severe weather season lasting through May. We’ll see about stronger storms as we get closer to next week. In the meantime, soak up to sunshine, and pleasant temperatures for this time of year!



