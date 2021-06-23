Enjoy the Sunshine! Only 10 dry days (so far) in the month of June

We hope you take advantage of the dry, sunny weather in place today and Thursday!

As of Wednesday, June 23, the month has featured only 10 dry days — and as much as nearly 6 inches of rain has fallen in Huntsville since June 1. Muscle Shoals has the Rocket City beat: As much as 7 inches of rain has already been recorded since the beginning of the month!

These data points are well above average for the month of June, however they are not in the Top 10 of wettest Junes on record for both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals.

Instead, June 2021 ranks as the 28th wettest on record for Huntsville — the top 5 wettest months featured rainfall totals of 10 to 16 inches.

Muscle Shoals is close to experiencing a Top 10 wettest June, as 2021 lands as the 15th wettest, month to date.

But 2021 is certainly not out of the running just yet, as yet more rain is in the forecast heading into the weekend!

The humidity will kick back into gear on Thursday morning, and by Friday, the sticky, uncomfortable moisture will settle into the Tennessee Valley.

This extra moisture will provide the fuel for scattered showers and storms to fire up through the weekend. As much as 1-2 inches of additional rainfall is possible through the beginning of next week.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? Click here to read the Weather Authority Forecast Discussion.