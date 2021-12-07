EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In Moore County, Tennessee, Monday Morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Moore County near Tullahoma Monday. This was part of a line of severe storms that moved through the Tennessee Valley Monday morning prompting multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. Here is the text from the National Weather Service:


PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL
432 PM CST MON DEC 6 2021

..TIME...   ...EVENT...      ...CITY LOCATION...     ...LAT.LON...
..DATE...   ....MAG....      ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE....
            ..REMARKS..

0742 AM     TORNADO          8 NNE LYNCHBURG         35.39N 86.29W
12/06/2021                   MOORE              TN   NWS STORM SURVEY 

            NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE METEOROLOGISTS, 
            ALONG WITH MOORE COUNTY EMA, SURVEYED DAMAGE 
            IN NORTHERN MOORE COUNTY AND DETERMINED THAT 
            IT WAS CAUSED BY AN EF-1 TORNADO. THE 
            TORNADO CROSSED BRINKLEY ROAD WHERE SEVERAL 
            TREES WERE UPROOTED. IT CONTINUED TO MOVE TO 
            THE EAST, CONTINUALLY UPROOTING TREES AS IT 
            CROSSED LEDFORD MILL ROAD. AS THE TORNADO 
            CONTINUED ITS EASTWARD PROGRESSION, NUMEROUS 
            TREES WERE UPROOTED AND A LARGE BARN HAD 
            PART OF ITS ROOF REMOVED NEAR MOTLOW COLLEGE 
            ROAD.

There were other reports of wind damage in Morgan and Colbert Counties. In Tennessee, several homes were without power because of downed powerlines in Lawrenceburg.

This is what the radar looked like Monday morning as the EF-1 tornado moved through southern middle Tennessee.

Rotation was easy to see on radar. Red is motion away from the radar and green is toward the radar in the velocity products. The brighter green showed very strong above-ground winds which translated to the surface. Strong rotation was also detected.

Here is a look at the EF Scale. EF-1 is highlighted for the Moore County tornado.

Ben Smith

