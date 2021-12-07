EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In Moore County, Tennessee, Monday Morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Moore County near Tullahoma Monday. This was part of a line of severe storms that moved through the Tennessee Valley Monday morning prompting multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. Here is the text from the National Weather Service:

PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL 432 PM CST MON DEC 6 2021 ..TIME... ...EVENT... ...CITY LOCATION... ...LAT.LON... ..DATE... ....MAG.... ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE.... ..REMARKS.. 0742 AM TORNADO 8 NNE LYNCHBURG 35.39N 86.29W 12/06/2021 MOORE TN NWS STORM SURVEY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE METEOROLOGISTS, ALONG WITH MOORE COUNTY EMA, SURVEYED DAMAGE IN NORTHERN MOORE COUNTY AND DETERMINED THAT IT WAS CAUSED BY AN EF-1 TORNADO. THE TORNADO CROSSED BRINKLEY ROAD WHERE SEVERAL TREES WERE UPROOTED. IT CONTINUED TO MOVE TO THE EAST, CONTINUALLY UPROOTING TREES AS IT CROSSED LEDFORD MILL ROAD. AS THE TORNADO CONTINUED ITS EASTWARD PROGRESSION, NUMEROUS TREES WERE UPROOTED AND A LARGE BARN HAD PART OF ITS ROOF REMOVED NEAR MOTLOW COLLEGE ROAD.

There were other reports of wind damage in Morgan and Colbert Counties. In Tennessee, several homes were without power because of downed powerlines in Lawrenceburg.





This is what the radar looked like Monday morning as the EF-1 tornado moved through southern middle Tennessee.







Rotation was easy to see on radar. Red is motion away from the radar and green is toward the radar in the velocity products. The brighter green showed very strong above-ground winds which translated to the surface. Strong rotation was also detected.

Here is a look at the EF Scale. EF-1 is highlighted for the Moore County tornado.

Ben Smith