Easter Sunday Storm Recap: Boaz tornado damage, flash flooding across north Alabama

Damaging winds and flooding rains impacted the Tennessee Valley on Easter Sunday. Below is a compilation of some of the reports from across north Alabama.

Addition damage information will be forthcoming over the next few days — including the extent and strength of the tornado damage that occurred in Boaz, which is located on US 231 in Marshall and Etowah counties. In addition, tornado damage was reported in DeKalb County, likely occurring from Collinsville northeast into Dog Town. Details on these tornadoes will be released this week by the National Weather Service after storm damage surveys are completed.

Tornado Damage in Marshall and DeKalb Counties

Significant damage in Boaz. This is 431 Denson rd area @simpsonwhnt @ChristinaWHNTwx pic.twitter.com/J0szyTCsEG — chad c (@cwcofield) April 12, 2020

Significant Damage in Boaz. This is at the corner of Dogwood Dr. and Rosen Ave. We couldn’t get further back, but police say there’s much more damage behind this house. #valleywx #alwx pic.twitter.com/OA1cLxvJQ0 — Alex Puckett (@Puckettwx) April 13, 2020

This is Anne Bowen, probably one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. She was kind enough to do an interview after directing traffic on Dogwood Drive, where many homes were damaged. It’s been a scary night for people in Boaz. @whnt pic.twitter.com/G34JkHAtsM — Kelley Smith WHNT (@KelleySmithWHNT) April 13, 2020

Flash Flooding Across North Alabama

Major flash flooding occurring in DeKalb County. #valleywx pic.twitter.com/sZwlapBZKa — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) April 13, 2020

Lightning Damage

Firefighters responded to Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Priceville Sunday afternoon after lightning struck the church's roof.​ https://t.co/QO8tTjV7Ae — WHNT News 19 (@whnt) April 13, 2020