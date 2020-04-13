Easter Sunday Storm Recap: Boaz tornado damage, flash flooding across north Alabama

Damaging winds and flooding rains impacted the Tennessee Valley on Easter Sunday. Below is a compilation of some of the reports from across north Alabama.
Addition damage information will be forthcoming over the next few days — including the extent and strength of the tornado damage that occurred in Boaz, which is located on US 231 in Marshall and Etowah counties. In addition, tornado damage was reported in DeKalb County, likely occurring from Collinsville northeast into Dog Town. Details on these tornadoes will be released this week by the National Weather Service after storm damage surveys are completed.