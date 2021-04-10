Drying out for the rest of the weekend, cooler air returns mid-week

Clear skies will prevail through Sunday morning, but enough of a breeze will “mix” the air to prevent temperatures from tumbling too quickly. Nevertheless, Sunday morning temperatures will start off in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The westerly breeze will still be around in the afternoon, limiting afternoon highs to the low 70s.

The breeze shifts to the west-northwest bringing in a quiet period to to end the weekend and start off next week!

Temperatures cooling off through next weekend

April is historically a stormy month around here, but we’ll get a nice break from ‘stormy’ weather through the next several days.

Expect a stretch of dry weather through Thursday, with light rain on the way Friday afternoon into Saturday. But accompanying the dry spell is another surge of cold air that arrives Tuesday afternoon!

This cold air express is courtesy of an upper level low that will move off the coast of New England, and the spring chill will be reinforced by a surface high that will drop south from Canada through the end of the week.

This big cool down will have quite a “bite” to it: Expect highs in the 60s and 70s and morning lows as cool as the 40s late in the week!

Regarding spring planting, it won’t be too cool for getting a jump start on the spring garden, and you may want to put tomatoes, peppers, and strawberries in the ground. Just be ready to cover them in the event that temperatures drop below 40 degrees, which has happened on occasion in late April through early May! By the time the calendar passes Mother’s Day, we will be in the clear!