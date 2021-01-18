Dry Weather Monday, but Rain Returns Later this Week

Sunshine and breezy conditions will be in store on Martin Luther King JR. Day, with morning lows in the upper 20s/low 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.





Temperatures look to hang around average this week (our average high is around 51°), so don’t expect any huge cold snaps or warmups.

Rain chances increase this week, but rainfall will be hit or miss

The year 2020 marked the 4th wettest year on record for the city of Huntsville, with nearly a 1.5 feet over what we normally receive in an average year.

So far, 2021 is running behind schedule, as only 1″ of rain has fallen in North Alabama.

Rain chances will go up this week as two weak systems approach from the west. The first will arrive late Tuesday evening and fizzle out on Wednesday, and the second (wetter) system will arrive Thursday and move out on Friday.





However, heavy rainfall will be rather hit or miss for the region, with maximum rainfall totals only adding up to about half an inch.



