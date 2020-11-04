Dry & Quiet Stretch Continues For the Tennessee Valley

This is the fourth day of November and still no measurable rain in the Tennessee Valley. If it weren’t for a couple of tropical systems, we would be in serious trouble in the rain department. As you can see, we don’t have any rainfall in the forecast through the weekend. A cold front approaches next week bringing us a chance of rain. At the same time, Eta could be somewhere across the southeast. It’s quiet now, but could get active later.

As far as temperatures, readings will be at or slight above average over the next week. We’ll be in the upper 60s today with middle 70s over the weekend into next week. It’s November, so frost and freezing temperatures are in play. They just aren’t for a long time. Enjoy the nice weather!

