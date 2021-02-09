Dry Pattern Continues For the Tennessee Valley

This is an unusually dry pattern for us in the Tennessee Valley. We typically make the transition to the wet season in November and it lasts through March. After a soggy 2020, we haven’t had much rain lately. Here’s how the numbers look.

In the month of February, though only a week in, we haven’t had much. Not even 1/2″ of an inch in Huntsville and just over 3/4″ in the Shoals. Both are below average. When you go back even further, it’s still dry.

If you include January, we are at a deficit of almost 3.50″. That below average number balloons to almost five inches since December 1. Hard to believe in 2020, it almost ‘wouldn’t stop raining.’ Alabama Highway 101 north of Town Creek flooded two years in a row. 2020 was one of the wettest on record for the state of Alabama. Here is a look back a few of the numbers.

2020 vs. 2021

We had almost 30″ through March in 2020. We are just getting started in February and we’ll see about March!

Most of this comes down on Thursday. Some of us could get two inches out of the deal. It’s still a long way to go before things return to normal in the rain category!

Connect with me!

Facebook: BenSmithWHNT

Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT