Dry April Won’t Last Much Longer

We are in the middle of the driest stretch of the year as we haven’t had any measurable rain for the month of April. Sunday was the fifth day in a row with 0.00″ in the rain gauge at Huntsville International. Hard to believe after 28″+ for January, February, and March. Several locations had over 30″ for that three month period.





Here Comes the Rain

There will be a few showers Monday, but a greater chance of scattered showers Tuesday into Wednesday. This won’t be a severe weather event or widespread rainfall. They will be ‘scattered’ over the next day or two. Only a few storms are possible as well. Here is a look at futurecast through early Wednesday.







Questions For Easter Weekend

The main issue will be Easter weekend. Models are all over the place on what happens Easter Sunday. Some are dry, but others bring in strong to severe storms. Right now, the extended forecast has only a 20% risk of showers as we’ll go with the drier output. Be aware, this could share drastically later this week. We’ve highlighted Sunday with “strong storms” in red just in case. This will also have a big impact on our rain totals. Two inches are likely with strong storms, if not, we might end up with 1/2″ of rain over the next seven days.

Higher totals possible with stronger weekend storms

Easter Sunday In Question

Check back for updates as we get closer to the Easter weekend. Click here for the area discussion.