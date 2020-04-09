Drier Afternoon – Stronger Storms Over the Easter Weekend

A Couple Of Dry Afternoons then Unsettled This Weekend

Rain exits the Tennessee Valley this morning! We had several reports of wind damage and hail from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Look for a nice afternoon with a gusty northwest wind. Highs today reach the middle to upper 60s.

Heavy Storms Return Easter Weekend

We don’t get much of a break from heavy rain and gusty winds. The next system arrives this weekend. There is still some questions on how strong these storms will be on Easter Sunday. The storm track will have plenty to do with that. Right now, heavy rain and gusty winds are likely on Easter Sunday. We could have some flooding concerns as well. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an area south of the Tennessee Valley for the highest risk for severe storms at this time.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook For Easter Sunday

Here are some of the impacts for Easter Sunday. This could change with the storm track and timing as well.

