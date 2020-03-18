Dense Fog For Wednesday Morning Commute

Spring technically begins on Thursday, but the weather is already springing into the season. Tuesday’s highest temperature in Huntsville hit 73ºF; Muscle Shoals got up to 74ºF. As warm as that is, it’s not even close to the records (they’re up in the mid-80s).

It would not be shocking to see the first 80-degree readings of the season this week. Expect mid-70s on Wednesday and upper 70s on Thursday; a strong cold front moves in on Friday bringing a threat of some storms and a sharp cold snap for the weekend.

Wednesday’s breezy, warm weather leads to a few spotty showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The odds of any one spot in North Alabama/Southern Tennessee getting measurable rain stand at about 30 percent; here’s the catch: individual storms can get heavy! A few of them could have some small hail and/or gusty winds over 40 miles per hour.