Dense Fog For Wednesday Morning Commute

There is a *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* up for the Tennessee Valley through 9am Wednesday morning
Fog is very thick this morning. Some spots are down to just a few hundred feet! Allow yourself extra time heading into work this morning. Here is the text from the National Weather Service:
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Huntsville AL 259 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020 Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan- Marshall-Jackson-DeKalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN- Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens, Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs, and Cowan 259 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility reduced to less than 1/4 of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Wednesday morning * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.