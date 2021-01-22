The National Weather Service in Huntsville has the entire Tennessee Valley under a *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* until 8am Friday. Visibilities will be below 1 mile at times early. Thankfully temperatures are above freezing and freezing fog is not in the forecast. Here is the advisory from the National Weather Service:
Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan- Marshall-Jackson-DeKalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN- Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens, Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs, and Cowan 1236 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions of southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Reduced visibility and foggy conditions may continue past 8 AM CST this morning, but visibility is expected to improve above one-quarter mile. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
