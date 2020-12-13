Dense Fog Advisory in effect through Sunday morning, heavy rain arrives Sunday night

Light rain showers swept through the Tennessee Valley on Saturday morning, but the rain has since moved out of the region and a clearing trend is underway.

Cool, dry air is moving over warm, humid air, providing the recipe for dense fog to develop across the Valley.

Travel carefully if you have to be out on the roads, and be sure to use the low beams! High beams scatter the light and make it harder to see beyond your vehicle.

Sunday morning will start off with a mix of sun and clouds, but cloud cover will thicken through the afternoon as the next rain-maker arrives around supper time.





Afternoon temperatures will still be on par for mid-December standards, as highs climb into the mid to upper 50s through the afternoon. Warm, humid air will surge into the region ahead of the soaking rains approaching from the west.

Dynamic system to bring heavy rain late Sunday night

A surface low will quickly sweep from the Great Plains into the Tennessee River Valley on Sunday afternoon, pulling moisture-rich air into central and North Alabama late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

While North Alabama is expected to remain north of the warm front, the cold air in place will not be chilly enough to convert the moisture into snow. As a result, a cold yet heavy rain is in the forecast between 6pm Sunday through 6am Monday.

This system will produce as much as 1″ to 2″ of rain through Monday morning, and it will be a cold rain — temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s throughout the majority of the rainfall.





