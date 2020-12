Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 8 a.m. Monday

Areas of dense fog have formed throughout the Tennessee Valley, and visibilities have dropped below a quarter of a mile throughout the region.

The elevation of Monte Sano is approximately 1,000 feet above the city of Huntsville… It's normally a beautiful view during the day, but I think this view of the fog (and the city lights beneath) is just as interesting! #ValleyWx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/FirUo62rOp — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) December 21, 2020

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for North Alabama and middle Tennessee through 8 a.m. Monday.

Drivers should use caution while on the roads. Maintain extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you, and use the low beams — high beams scatter the light, making it more difficult to see.

Below is additional information from the National Weather Service.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL 728 PM CST SUN DEC 20 2020 ALZ005>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-211400- /O.NEW.KHUN.FG.Y.0010.201221T0128Z-201221T1400Z/ LIMESTONE-MADISON-MORGAN-MARSHALL-JACKSON-DEKALB-CULLMAN-MOORE- LINCOLN-FRANKLIN TN- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF ATHENS, HUNTSVILLE, DECATUR, ALBERTVILLE, BOAZ, GUNTERSVILLE, ARAB, SCOTTSBORO, FORT PAYNE, RAINSVILLE, CULLMAN, LYNCHBURG, FAYETTEVILLE, WINCHESTER, SEWANEE, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, AND COWAN 728 PM CST SUN DEC 20 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...WIDESPREAD VISIBILITY OF LESS THAN ONE MILE, WITH FREQUENT OCCURRENCES OF VISIBILITY NEAR ZERO IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...IN ALABAMA, LIMESTONE, MADISON, MORGAN, MARSHALL, JACKSON, DEKALB AND CULLMAN COUNTIES. IN TENNESSEE, MOORE, LINCOLN AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM CST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.