Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 8 a.m. Friday

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Dense Fog Advisory through 8 a.m. due to visibility issues for motorists traveling through thick areas of fog.

Be sure to drive more cautiously — slow down, and provide more space between your own vehicle and the one in front of you.

In addition, use the low beam headlights, as high beams scatter the light which makes it harder to see further ahead.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Huntsville AL 1038 PM CST Thu Nov 12 2020 ALZ005>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-131400- /O.NEW.KHUN.FG.Y.0008.201113T0438Z-201113T1400Z/ Limestone-Madison-Morgan-Marshall-Jackson-DeKalb-Cullman-Moore- Lincoln-Franklin TN- Including the cities of Athens, Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs, and Cowan 1038 PM CST Thu Nov 12 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb and Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin TN Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.