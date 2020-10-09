Delta moving inland: heavy rain, gusty winds and a few severe storms coming Saturday

Hurricane Delta is moving inland Friday afternoon, and rain is already spreading north across Alabama and Tennessee. It’s not been terribly heavy so far today, but some torrential downpours, strong wind gusts, and a threat of a few severe storms are likely on Saturday.

Track Delta’s progress as well as rain and heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! You can also get up-to-date, location-based alerts wherever you are on Live Alert 19. Download it today for iOS and Android.

Severe weather threat:

Tropical rain bands around Delta will have a lot of wind shear with them. If thunderstorms can take advantage of that shear, strong thunderstorm wind gusts can be amplified up to 70 miles per hour and tornadoes can develop.

We do not expect widespread destructive storms on Saturday; however, if one is strong enough to be a threat to life and property near you, be prepared to take action to protect yourself.

How much rain?

We forecast for a large geographic area, so it’s more than a single number when it comes to rainfall. Expect at least one inch of rain through midday Sunday; some will see more than three inches of rain in isolated areas mainly west of Huntsville and Decatur.

Here’s a general idea of how much you can expect:

Delta’s rain bands give us the best soaking in weeks and are the ONLY substantial rain in our near future

What about the wind?

By the time the remnants of Delta get to the northwest corner of Alabama Sunday morning, the ‘storm’ will have weakened considerably; however, those tropical rain bands will bring occasional strong wind gusts on top of a steady 10 to 20 mph breeze through Saturday evening.

A few of the peak wind gusts at the surface could go 35 to 50 miles per hour; that’s enough for power outages, minor damage to outbuildings, broken tree branches and a few trees could be blown over.

The Futurecast (Baron model) paints a windy picture. The specifics may not be exact here, but the message is it’s going to be a windy Saturday!

Be ready: secure garbage cans and lawn furniture!







Looking for the rest of the forecast? It's always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the "Daily Forecast" section on Live Alert 19!



-Jason

