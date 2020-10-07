“Delta” hits Mexico Wednesday, heads for a Louisiana landfall on Friday

Hurricane Delta grew from a tropical depression to an intense Category Four hurricane in thirty hours: Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon. As of the 10 PM advisory, the wind fell from 145 MPH to 130 MPH, and the central pressure rose from 956 millibars to 960 millibars. While that’s good, it’s not good enough.

The storm’s over-all intensity may fluctuate ahead of landfall on Mexico’s coast between Cozumel and Cancun Wednesday, but it will still be a destructive, life-threatening hurricane.

Beyond the Yucatan Peninsula, Delta make a hard right-hand turn moving north then north-northeast toward Louisiana’s coastline. Landfall in Louisiana could come as early as sunset Friday: potentially as a ‘major’ Category Three storm with wind blasting the shoreline at over 125 miles per hour and a storm surge upwards of 9 to 12 feet above the normal tides near and just east of the center.





There will be some impacts on Alabama’s coastline, but this does not look like a repeat of Hurricane Sally for Mobile and Baldwin Counties or for the Florida Coast.

See Delta’s latest position and track as it is updated by the National Hurricane Center here:

Delta’s impact here in Alabama and Tennessee

Heavy rain, windy weather and a risk of severe storms make up the expected impacts to North Alabama and Southern Tennessee as the remnants of Delta pass nearby on Saturday and Sunday.







RAINFALL : Rain begins with mainly light, occasional showers on Friday. Bands of showers move north hundreds of miles ahead of Delta. Rain gets heavier and more persistent by midday Saturday; the majority of the rain around here comes Saturday, and it could be substantial: up to four inches in some communities! Showers last into Sunday as the remnant low slowly pulls northeast away from the Tennessee Valley. This means flash flooding is a threat!

: Rain begins with mainly light, occasional showers on Friday. Bands of showers move north hundreds of miles ahead of Delta. Rain gets heavier and more persistent by midday Saturday; the majority of the rain around here comes Saturday, and it could be substantial: up to four inches in some communities! Showers last into Sunday as the remnant low slowly pulls northeast away from the Tennessee Valley. This means flash flooding is a threat! WIND: The environmental wind (not thunderstorms) around a tropical cyclone like this can be rough: sustained around 20 to 40 miles with some occasionally-higher gusts. The strongest winds will be closer to the center: western Alabama and Tennessee as well as Mississippi. That’s enough to cause sporadic power outages, break branches, and even knock down a few trees.

The environmental wind (not thunderstorms) around a tropical cyclone like this can be rough: sustained around 20 to 40 miles with some occasionally-higher gusts. The strongest winds will be closer to the center: western Alabama and Tennessee as well as Mississippi. That’s enough to cause sporadic power outages, break branches, and even knock down a few trees. SEVERE WEATHER: This is a conditional threat for Alabama and Tennessee, and that means it’s not a guarantee. Be alert! The east side of a landfalling hurricane is often where we will find bands of strong storms that can produce high wind gusts and sometimes tornadoes. It’s not a sure thing, but be mentally prepared for strong storms if they develop.

-Jason

