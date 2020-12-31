Damaging winds, strong to potentially severe storms expected Friday morning and afternoon

The final hours of 2020 are ticking away, but the Tennessee Valley may ring in the New Year with a “bang” from Mother Nature.

Mostly cloudy conditions and a few isolated rain showers are expected through Thursday evening, with thunderstorms becoming more widespread Thursday night. The strongest of the winds and thunderstorms will arrive after Midnight Friday, January 1.

Strong winds the main impact

Shortly after the clock strikes “Midnight” on Friday morning, a strong “low level jet” will move over North Alabama.

The “low level jet” is a ribbon of strong winds located about one mile above the surface of the ground. These winds can transfer downwards to the surface, creating wind gusts as high as 50-60 mph near the ground.

As a result, southerly winds are forecast to strengthen to the 35-45 mph range with some gusts as high as 50-60 mph. Be sure to secure any remaining holiday decorations, especially inflatables. Trampolines and trashcans should also be secured.

These wind gusts may occur outside of any thunderstorms, though wind gusts within individual thunderstorms may be as strong as 58-70 mph, which would prompt severe thunderstorm warnings from the National Weather Service.

It is also important to note that while the tornado threat is low, it is not zero — be aware that at anytime, a severe thunderstorm warning may be issued in the event that twisting winds within a storm are possible.

Timing the arrival of the rain

In addition to the gusty winds, heavy rain will also move through North Alabama.

Spotty showers and storms will be likely after 8pm Thursday, becoming more widespread through midnight Friday morning.

Storms will come together in a more linear fashion around 4 AM in Northwest Alabama and move into the I-65 corridor through the 9 AM timeframe. These storms will push into Northeast Alabama through Friday afternoon before exiting the region after 2 PM.

Severe threat is still conditional, continue to monitor for updates

The “limiting factor” in Friday’s forecast is the amount of instability available in the atmosphere over North Alabama late Thursday night through Friday morning.

As of this writing, atmospheric instability is lacking over the region, which limits the potential strength of the storms. If instability increases, then the potential strength of the storms would increase — and the storms would become more severe.

Adjustments in the forecast are still possible, so be sure to monitor the Live Alert 19 app as well as News 19 for any updates in the forecast.