Cutting down on storms through Saturday

Rain lately has been impressive. This week alone, some have already had as much as three to four inches:

4.17″ – Paint Rock (Jackson Co.)

3.71″ – Farley (South Huntsville)

3.41″ – Pulaski (Giles Co.)

3.40″ – Hartselle (Morgan Co.)

3.18″ – Wheeler Dam (Lauderdale/Lawrence Co.)

3.01″ – Guntersville Dam (Marshall Co.)

2.68″ – Fort Payne (DeKalb Co.)

2.14″ – Hazel Green (Madison Co.)

1.93″ – Fayetteville (Lincoln Co.)

And then there were a few that got next to nothing.

Friday and Saturday look drier. A weak cool front sliding through overnight cuts away the risk of storms for the next two days; however, the air may not be dry enough to get rid of all small, brief showers.

But that’s not the end of the forecast!

More showers and storms develop on Sunday through the middle of next week. A pipeline of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico sets up a surge of thick humidity, and that means some of the downpours next week could be just as heavy as this week. The chaotic, spotty, uneven nature of these slow-moving downpours means we’ll still have the bigger totals (2-3″+) in some areas and the next-to-nothings in others.

Track the rain and storms with WHNT.com's Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It's always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the "Daily Forecast" section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

