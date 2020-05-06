Cooler Temperatures Through Mother’s Day Weekend

Readings stay below average for awhile!

Enjoy these cooler temperatures. May has a history of 90 degree temperatures at times, but right now we are far from it. No early subtropical ridge so far! Temperatures stay below our 79° average through the Mother’s Day weekend as a big trough sets up shop along the eastern seaboard.

Cooler Through the Weekend

Here is a look at the temperature trend. We are in the 60s and 70s over the next seven days with some locations not getting out of the 50s on Saturday afternoon.

What about overnight lows. We’ll be in the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday mornings. Some of the colder spots could get scattered frost both mornings. We’ll come very close to record lows as well. Normally colder spots will dip into the middle 30s this weekend. Be prepared to cover tender vegetation this weekend!

Both records from 1923 for Huntsville International Airport

Pleasant For Mother’s Day On Sunday

With the exception of a few severe storms late last Sunday, it will be another nice weekend for us in the Tennessee Valley. We won’t see lower to middle 80s this time, but upper 60s to lower 70s on Mother’s Day. The forecast will be rain-free for the weekend.

Looking good for Mom Sunday!