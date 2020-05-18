Cooler Start To the Week – Rainy At Times

Long stretch of 70s Ahead

The calendar says we aren’t far from June, but April-like temperatures hang on. An upper low across the east coast will keep things cloudy, wet, and cool through midweek.

Upper Low Keeps the Tennessee Valley On the Cooler Side

Here are the highs for Monday. We only see middle 70s to near 80 with scattered showers and possible storms around. As of Monday morning, Huntsville International has 1.14″ for the month. We saw .23″ on Sunday. This is well below average for the month of May.

Expect below average temperatures through midweek. 80s make a comeback Friday into the weekend.

April-like temperatures through midweek

