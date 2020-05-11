Cooler March-Like Temperatures Won’t Be Here Much Longer

Summer-like temperatures close to ‘busting down the door.’

It’s been gorgeous as of late. Mother’s Day highs were in the lower to middle 70s with only middle 60s on Saturday. We even had some scattered frost across parts of the Tennessee Valley in May. That doesn’t happened very often. May has a history of high-heat with not much of a ‘spring’ in previous years. Our days of highs in the 60s are numbered. We’ll see that today and again on Tuesday. After that, we won’t see temperatures like that until October.

Highs Monday

Highs Tuesday

Here is a look at the May calendar. Highs in the 60s, 70s, and 80s are pretty equal. Warmer temperatures win out over the next seven days as widespread 80s are in the forecast through next weekend.

Temperatures soar even further down the road. Heading into next week, highs stay in the 80s and maybe hit 90 for first time in 2020. Late May has been known to bring in some scorching temperatures with highs in the middle 90s. Once we get into June and July, we won’t get any cooler days. Enjoy the 60s for just a little while longer! It will be a little tougher mowing the grass! After Monday and Tuesday, it will be October before we see back to back 60s again.

Next Five Days

Extended Temperature Forecast Warmer Air Coming – Might Be Here To Stay!