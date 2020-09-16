Cooler & damp with Sally nearby, then it feels like Fall soon!

Hurricane Sally makes landfall on the Alabama coast early Wednesday morning.

The rain chance jumps to 50% on Wednesday as rain bands from Hurricane Sally make some northward progress. There are some critical things to know about the rainfall forecast through Wednesday and Thursday:

It will be unevenly spread, some getting very little and some getting more than one or two inches.

The best chance of a good, steady soaking is southeast of Huntsville; The Shoals may get missed by most of this round of rain.

That rain also keeps temperatures a little lower: especially over Northeast Alabama!

The latest Futurecast guidance keeps some in the 60s all day with rain; others get to the mid-70s at least. Northwestern Alabama could make a run at the low-80s again.

After Sally passes by…

Huntsville has had 61 days of 90-degree heat this summer. Muscle Shoals has had seventy-seven.

The weather behind Hurricane Sally gets cooler and drier, and it ushers in a pattern change that probably breaks the “summer” heat for the rest of September and early October.

How cool will it get?

Let’s take it in terms of ‘average.’

Huntsville’s average high drops from 85°F on September 16th to 79.9°F by September 30th. The longer-term outlooks from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center agree with most of the guidance we can see: cooler-than-average weather is likely through the first week of October.

Temper your expectations, though! That doesn’t mean cold nights and chilly days; it means we will most likely see highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and lows in the 40s and 50s (a few nights in the 60s) for the next 2-3 weeks.





Is a hotter day possible now and then? Sure. Might we still squeak out one more 90°F? It’s not out of the question. The take-away here is that the pattern changes enough that we do not see much ‘hot’ weather left before the cooler days set in!

