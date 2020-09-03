Cooler Air Arrives By the End Of Next Week

It’s September and many are itching for cooler temperatures. Historically we get our first shot of cooler air around mid-September. Right now, next Thursday and Friday will be noticeably cooler for the Tennessee Valley. Here is a look at the forecast map for Thursday, September 10. A “true” cold front moves through North Alabama bringing a taste of fall our way!

Image From The Weather Prediction Center

Just how cool will temperatures get? This is one model showing middle to lower 60s on Thursday morning. It will be cooler to the east depending on the exact timing of the cold front itself.

Here is a look at Friday morning, September 11. Temperatures will be even cooler. Expect lower 50s as a cooler dome of high pressure settles in.

A few more things to look forward to in the coming weeks:

Fewer days with high heat and high humidity

No more long stretches of summer heat

As cooler temperatures settle in, the grass won’t grow as fast! (Less mowing)

October arrives: Falling leaves and frosty conditions later in the month!

