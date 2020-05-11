Cool weather lingers a few days before “reality” returns

A dry cold front has passed through the Tennessee Valley this evening. This front will serve to reinforce cool air over the region overnight into Monday morning as overnight lows dip into the 40s. For perspective, these morning lows are running about 5-10 degrees below average.





Temperatures will remain cool Monday afternoon as dry air continues to filter into the region. Afternoon highs will struggle to climb out of the mid 60s Monday, with a gradual upward trend on Tuesday and Wednesday.





The heat and humidity returns in full force at the end of the week! The unseasonably cool air mass will be replaced by warm, humid air, and this trend will continue through the end of May.

Isolated rain chances this week, May rainfall running below average

North Alabama will remain dry through Monday, but a few isolated showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. A surface low will slowly move through Mississippi during mid-week, however the system will be rather starved for energy.





This means that the moisture return (ie, warm, humid) will be lacking — keeping rain chances meager through mid-week.

Rainfall would actually be a good thing this month, since the temperature will rise into the mid-80s.

While rainfall totals are well above average year to date, May month to date rainfall is running below average.

The late-week heat is expected to linger through the end of the month, putting stress on local vegetation and crops. This means daily rainfall would be beneficial to stave off summer drought conditions.

– Christina Edwards

