Cool, dry air rushing in for the Memorial Day Weekend!

A cold front is on the move through North Alabama, and this frontal boundary will bring chilly conditions to the Tennessee Valley this holiday weekend!

Huntsville’s average high temperature on May 29 is 86°F, and the average low on that date is around 64ºF. Temperatures will be nowhere near average on Saturday, and if anything, it will feel like early April instead of late May!

Saturday morning will start off with blanket of cloud cover, coupled with a northwesterly breeze that will push a cool and dry airmass into the region.

In fact, depending on your perspective and planned activities for Saturday and Sunday, it may be “downer” situation: too cold to go swimming or spend time boating on the lake.

A north wind gusting 15-20 MPH with low humidity, clouds and temperatures only in the upper 60s/lower 70s makes for an unusually chilly start to the final weekend of May.

The wind settles a little on Sunday, but it stays cooler than the seasonal average Sunday, as morning lows drop to the upper 40s/low 50s and afternoon highs only rebound into the mid to upper 70s.

Just in time for Memorial Day Monday, afternoon highs will rebound close to average, in the low 80s.