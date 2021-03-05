Cool and sunny weekend ahead!

Looking to spend some time outdoors this weekend? You are in luck!

Grab a pair of sunglasses — and a jacket too — because it will be quite cool despite the sunshine in the Tennessee Valley.

Temperatures will dip to the mid 30s for Saturday morning, and a chilly northeast wind will keep afternoon highs on the cooler side — only in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday morning lows will also dip to around freezing, followed by a big swing back into the low 60s on Sunday afternoon. This is a gentle reminder to not plant anything in the ground that may be sensitive to frosty temperatures!

This weekend’s temperature trend is a tad cool compared to average. Huntsville’s average high for March 6th & 7th is around 62ºF; the average low is around 40ºF.

Wind-wise, it looks like a really good weekend for some kite flying! A gentle north-northeast wind gusting in the 15 to 20 mph range should be perfect for getting some flight time Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Warming up again next week

So the weekend looks a little cool, but next week brings a nice warm-up!

Temperatures rise to the upper range of that ‘average’ for early March: hitting the 70s again by Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’re staying completely dry through Tuesday, but some isolated showers are possible as early as Wednesday. Rain is not looking likely at all until next weekend as of now.

Get ready to “Spring Forward” next week!

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14, so make a note of any scheduled plans for Sunday afternoon — you don’t want to be late!

The Spring Equinox, or astronomy’s version of the First Day of Spring is about two weeks away. Before you know it, it will be Easter Sunday, and we will be celebrating the unofficial start of Summer in less than 90 days!