Cool and dry Monday morning, humidity returns Monday afternoon!

The drier airmass that has moved into the Tennessee Valley this weekend has brought a rare gift this time of year: low humidity!

This resulted in morning lows in the mid 50s on Sunday morning, and a repeat is likely again Monday morning.







Clear skies and a like, northeasterly wind will facilitate a big time cool down into the mid 50s once again for much of the Tennessee Valley, and a few “cool spots” in south Tennessee may drop into the low 50s before sunrise.

Monday afternoon marks “the end” of the comfortable weather, as a change in the wind brings the humidity back into the Tennessee Valley.

Good bye, dry air!

High pressure anchored over the Great Lakes continues to push cool, dry air over the Appalachian Mountains and into the Tennessee Valley through early Monday afternoon.

However, by Monday evening, that high will be centered over the Eastern Seaboard, opening the door for humid air to return to north Alabama and south Tennessee.

You’ll notice the “muggy” feel in the air creeping in after lunchtime Monday, but by Tuesday and Wednesday, it will be in full force.

Rain chances remain limited, though, due to a lack of a “triggering” mechanism to fire off any showers or thunderstorms until late next week, when a weak front stalls near the area.

Nineties in our future

May 2020 will finish up with an unusual stat: The official thermometers at Huntsville International Airport never reached 90 degrees this month. Huntsville’s record books go back to 1907, but since that time, the city has failed to record a 90 degree May Day only 36 times in the past 113 years.

We’re likely to hit 90ºF at least once or twice next week, but this is the first time we’ve not officially had a May 90-degree high temperature in Huntsville since 2003.