‘Conditional’ threat of storms?

Four-straight dry days: that’s the best we will do for now, because there is a lot of rain on the way! A ‘disturbed’ weather pattern sets up this week bringing several waves of rain and thunderstorms. While there are no ‘obvious’ threats of severe weather, be alert and engaged; we are in the time of year to be on the lookout for severe storms anytime thunderstorms develop.



In the short-term, showers creep in Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Most of the rain looks like; however, a few heavier downpours could bring totals up to around 1/2 inch in a few communities by Tuesday morning. The first wave of widespread rain moves out early in the day, but we do expect another batch of spotty showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures reach the upper 60s in between the showers, and it looks breezy, too: wind gusts over 20 miles per hour possible.









A daily dose of rain and some severe storms?

The first wave of rain this week ends early Tuesday. A second, smaller wave comes through on Tuesday afternoon and evening. After that, it’s wave after wave of occasional showers and thunderstorms through the weekend ahead.



A ‘disturbed’ weather pattern like this in March can take advantage of warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico to build some heavy thunderstorms. Colder air aloft has the freezing level lower than 10,000 feet above the ground. That leads to an unstable air mass and the potential for some hail and strong gusty winds within the heavier storms.

There are no ‘outlined’ threats of severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center as of Monday afternoon in Alabama and Tennessee. What we have is a conditional threat:

A conditional threat of severe weather literally means that if thunderstorms develop, some will be severe. The question is will we have storms, or will it just be rain? There’s a case to be made for both ideas this week, but there’s just enough uncertainty to believe that some severe storms could develop on Wednesday in particular. Remember, that’s IF they develop at all.

Storm Prediction Center Day 3 Outlook (image generated Monday, 3/9/20)

You may have seen this on social media earlier Monday; the National Weather Service in Birmingham isn’t using the same scale that the Storm Prediction Center does. Birmingham’s assessment is valid, though, whether there’s a formally-outlined area or not.

Wednesday we could see severe weather through the afternoon and evening. There is still some uncertainty, but looks like greatest forcing could be along a line roughly I20 and north. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and ping pong ball sized hail (1.5") #alwx pic.twitter.com/q8kXP6NZxk — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 9, 2020

How much rain?

Some model guidance has gone off the deep end with excessively high rainfall again (the GFS).

The GFS can go jump off a bridge. Get out of here with that mess. (Projected rainfall through March 25th) #valleywx pic.twitter.com/iCKqZzLFQr — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) March 9, 2020

It’s highly unlikely that we’ll get that much rain in the next week (let alone the next two weeks), but confidence is increasing that we could see around 4″ to as much as 8″ of rain through the end of the month.



The latest outlook from NOAA’s WPC suggests closer to 2-3 inches of rain for most of North Alabama and Tennessee through next Monday:

Monday afternoon (18Z) NOAA WPC rainfall outlook for the next 7 days

