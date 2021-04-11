Comfortably dry Monday, next rain system approaches on Wednesday

Clear and cool conditions will prevail over the Tennessee Valley through Monday as high pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern through the early portion of the week.

Clear blue skies and bright sunshine are courtesy of high pressure systems, which cause air to sink — this sinking air prevents cloud cover to form, and high pressure can even suppress storm systems form moving into an area.

This time of year, high pressure systems can also help facilitate the wild temperature swings between the early morning hours and the daytime heating of the afternoon.

In fact, we anticipate a 30-degree temperature swing Monday, as sunrise temperatures fall to the upper 40s/low 50s and afternoon highs warm to the upper 70s to low 80s.

Rain returns mid-week

By Tuesday, that high will move east of Alabama, and the stage will be set for the next rain-maker system to arrive, courtesy of a surface low that will track east from Louisiana into Alabama.

Clouds will begin to drift back into the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday, and an isolated rain shower is possible though the majority of the region will remain dry through Tuesday evening.

A better chance for rain arrives on Wednesday, however this rain won’t amount to much. Rain totals for the week will range from nothing, to perhaps as much as a third of an inch.

The atmosphere will stay slightly unsettled through the rest of the week and into next weekend, which means cloud cover and a few isolated rain showers are possible through Saturday. We do not expect a big wash out with these rain chances, but rather we want to give you the “heads up” that an umbrella may be necessary in case you are one of the “lucky” few that receives the rain!