Columbia Elementary Third Grade Kidcam!

So what do you get when you put two big weather nerds in a room full of Third Graders? A big, fun mess; that's what you get! Meteorologist Christina Edwards and I visited Columbia Elementary in Madison Thursday morning to talk weather, and we had a few things to prove!

We proved that air is made of something (molecules)

We proved that air pressure is a real thing (and that it does weird stuff like shooting a stream of water from a water balloon in a bottle)

We proved that there's water in the air and that air pressure has something to say about what phase that water assumes: liquid or gas.

We also proved these Third Graders are sharp and have some great teachers!

Special thanks to Mrs. Dunkerley for inviting us to Columbia today! We coordinated with her last year when we began to think about revamping our science and weather presentations, so it was fun to show off the new digs with this crew!

Thank you @simpsonwhnt and @whnt for an awesome morning of learning! @columbiaeschool students were completely amazed today by weather! pic.twitter.com/gdc8lPnKuV — Kylie J Dunkerley, NBCT (@Kylie_Dunkerley) February 27, 2020

WHNT News19 Meteorologist Jason Simpson in the house today with our 3rd graders! Great timing to discuss severe weather awareness!! pic.twitter.com/zQhcLVBYGy — Columbia Elementary (@columbiaeschool) February 27, 2020

Look who we are hanging with today! @ChristinaWHNTwx and I were at Columbia Elementary today with the Third Graders. Watch for them on @WHNT News 19 at 5 today! @columbiaeschool pic.twitter.com/C1tKedLYSq — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) February 27, 2020

